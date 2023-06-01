Whilst admitting that incoming UFC 289 co-headliner, Beneil Dariush would likely leave himself undeniable for a crack at lightweight gold with a win over former champion, Charles Oliveira next weekend, former interim champion, Dustin Poirier confirms he still plans to tackle for gold against Islam Makhachev in the future.



Poirier, the current #2 ranked lightweight contender, is slated to headline UFC 291 at the end of July in Salt Lake City, Utah –taking on fellow former interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje in a symbolic BMF championship rematch at the Delta Center.

Sidelined since November of last year, Lafayette striker, Dustin Poirier most recently landed an impressive submission win over former title chaser, Michael Chandler – stopping the veteran with a third round rear-naked choke triumph at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.

Dustin Poirier eyes future undisputed title pursuit

Defending the status of the BMF strap – which the above-mentioned, Gaethje recently scoffed at and mocked ealier this week, Poirier claimed he would hang the belt in the house if he emerges victorious in their July rematch, before hunting for an elusive undisputed lightweight crown.

“I think the winner of this fight with me and (Justin) Gaethje is next in line after the winner of Charles (Oliveira) and Beneil (Dariush),” Dustin Poirier told MMA Junkie. “We can’t deny Beneil. If he goes out there and gets his hand raised [at UFC 289], come on. The guy’s done so much. He deserves to get a crack at that belt. But that’s my goal is to have all the belts. I’d have an interim belt, a ‘BMF’ belt, and undisputed belt. Let’s go.”

As for Makhachev, the undisputed lightweight titleholder has yet to return to the Octagon since he landed his first successful defense of the crown, landing a competitive unanimous decision win over his featherweight counterpart, Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia back in February.

Yet to booked to make his Octagon comeback, the American Kickboxing Academy staple has been earmarked to headline UFC 294 in October in the Middle East.