Breaking – Dustin Poirier reveals clash with Benoit Saint Denis axed from UFC 299: ‘My fights off but I’m still working’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has revealed his planned five round clash with surging division contender, Benoit Saint Denis – slated for the co-main event of UFC 299 in March is off, however, claims he is still “working” to make his first Octagon walk since last summer.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight titleholder and current number two three ranked divisional challenger, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 291 back in July of last year.

Dropping a stunning rematch loss to fellow former interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje, Lafayette native, Poirier was stopped with a spectacular second round high-kick KO loss to the Arizona native in the pair’s symbolic BMF title clash.

Dustin Poirier claims UFC 299 fight is off

And slated to co-headline UFC 299 in Miami, Florida this weekend in a pivotal lightweight scrap over the course of five rounds, Poirier has now revealed his set fight with French contender, Saint Denis is now shelved.

“My fights off but I’m still working,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official X account on Thursday evening.

My fights off but still working 👊 pic.twitter.com/DRG61CJySA — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 1, 2024

Riding a five-fight winning spree into his planned UFC 299 co-headlining slot with Poirier, Nimes native, Saint Denis most recently turned in a devastating high-kick KO win of his own back in November at UFC 295, landing a first round win over Matt Frevola. The victory came off the back of recent stoppages of both Thiago Moises, and Ismael Bonfim. Saint Denis’ winning spree of five fights has earned him the number eleven rank in the official lightweight rankings.

UFC 299 is slated to take place on March 9. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida – with an undisputed bantamweight championship rematch between incumbent gold holder, Sean O’Malley, and incoming challenger, Marlon Vera slated to take headlining honors on ‘The Sunshine State’ card.

Do you think Dustin Poirier remains on the UFC 299 card?