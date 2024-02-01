Cory Sandhagen eyes title clash with Sean O’Malley after UFC 299: ‘It’s one of the most exciting fights you can make’

Perennial bantamweight contender, Cory Sandhagen claims he should be ready to make his return to the Octagon by mid-summer this year, and during his time away from the Octagon, is cooly plotting a title charge against current divisional champion, Sean O’Malley after UFC 299 in March.



Sandhagen, the current number four ranked bantamweight contender, is in the midst of a three-fight winning spree since his interim title fight loss to former undisputed gold holder, Petr Yan back in 2021.

Most recently landing a unanimous decision win over Rob Font in a short-notice UFC Fight Night Nashville main event after an injury ruled the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov from a fight with Sandhagen.

Cory Sandhagen eyes title fight with Sean O’Malley after UFC 299

And holding a standout decision win over incoming UFC 299 headliner and title challenger, Marlon Vera, Colorado contender, Sandhagen has staked his claim for a championship shot against Dana White’s Contender Series veteran, O’Malley in his return – touting how exciting the showdown is on paper.

“I beat ‘Chito’ (Marlon Vera) less than 365 days ago,” Cory Sandhagen told MMA Fighting. “Me and (Sean) O’Malley is definitely one of the most exciting fights that you can certainly make in the UFC, like in the top five, top-10 of most exciting matchups you can make.”

“That would be awesome matchup,” Cory Sandhagen explained. “So I have a lot of hope, man. I feel like the fans really wanna watch me and O’Malley fight, if he comes out with the win [at UFC 299]. And then if ‘Chito’ wins, that’s an easy argument for myself [to fight him next], too. Given that I 5-0ed him, you know?”

Making his first attempted defense at the bantamweight limit, O’Malley sprung a massive title win at UFC 292 back in August, stopping the record-setting streak of Aljamain Sterling with an impressive second round knockout.

