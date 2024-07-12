Dustin Poirier reveals he requested UFC release back in 2019: ‘It’s been a war zone behind the scenes’

Amid continued speculation over his continuance in mixed martial arts, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has revealed he had requested a release from his UFC contract amid a spat back in 2019.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 302 back in May, unsuccessfully challenging for the undisputed title for a third time in a D’Arce choke submission loss to Islam Makhachev.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And weighing up his immediate fighting future in the time since his submission defeat to the pound-for-pound number one, Lafayette veteran, Poirier has since claimed he would likely make one final walk to the Octagon.

Linked with a potential trilogy rubber match with fellow former interim champion, Justin Gaethje subsequently – as well as an overdue meeting with ex-UFC star, Nate Diaz, Poirier also drew three-time foe, Conor McGregor into another spat on social media this week.

Dustin Poirier reveals 2019 spat with UFC officials

And often sharing a vociferous relationship with the UFC in recent years especially, Poirier – who was embroiled in a saga regarding his status on a March fight with Benoit Saint-Denis, revealed he sought his release from his contract back in 2019.

“I’ve had to fight and push back with everything I’ve ever got from the UFC,” Dustin Poirier told MMA Fighting. “It’s been a war zone behind the scenes every contract, every fight. Probably when I was asking to be released, before I fought Max (Holloway) in 2019 in Atlanta. I don’t remember exactly but they were offering fights that I didn’t want.”

“I don’t know exactly but i was asking to be released then,” Dustin Poirier explained. “I ended up getting the Max fight, so it worked out. Yeah, and the people they were offering me, where my contract was – I don’t remember exactly but that was the closest I was to being [finished].”

