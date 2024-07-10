Dustin Poirier rips UFC foe Michael Chandler after retirement jibe: ‘Muscle Milk Mike needs to chill’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has hit out at former-foe, Michael Chandler once more in response to the Missouri native’s retirement jibe aimed at him – once more mocking the veteran’s brief tenure in the Octagon.

Poirier, a former interim titleholder at the lightweight limit, most recently featured at UFC 302 back in May, losing via fifth round D’Arce choke submission against pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev in his third chase for the undisputed championship.

As for Chandler, the one-time undisputed lightweight title challenger has been sidelined for the last two years, most recently suffering a third round rear-naked choke loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier.

And weighing up one final walk to the Octagon amid links to an overdue grudge fight with former title challenger, Nate Diaz, Lafayette native, Poirier was urged to stay retired by Chandler – who rekindled their rivalry on social media earlier this month.

Dustin Poirier hits out at Michael Chandler once more

Responding to the former three-time Bellator MMA champion during an interview with MMA Fighting, Poirier hit out at the former’s tenure in the promotion – blasting his record in the process.

“Well, I mean, come on, dude – ‘No thanks, retire, we good,’” Dustin Poirier said. “Who the f*ck is we? You just got here, buddy (Michael Chandler). You’re not one of us, you’re not we. I’ve been here, I mean, come on, dude. Who’s we?”

“I mean, welcome to the UFC, dude,” Dustin Poirier explained. “You’ve got one (sic) win in the UFC. Yeah, bro, he’s not one of us. You know, I’ve been cutting my teeth in the UFC since January of 2011, or 2010, you know? He just got here – who’s we? Is he speaking for the lightweight division? ‘Muscle Milk Mike’ needs to chill.”

Still hoping to fight would-be common-foe, Conor McGregor later this annum, Chandler has also offered to take on the above-mentioned Diaz at the Las Vegas Sphere at UFC 306.

What are your thoughts on Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler’s rivalry?