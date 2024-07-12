UFC star Conor McGregor calls for creation of ‘RMF’ title belt amid links to fight return in December

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor may have outlined his intentions to scoop a record-setting third title in the future in the form of a welterweight crown, however, has called for the inception of a new ‘Realest Motherf*cker’ championship – which he claims he’s already the inaugural holder of.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight gold holder and featherweight champion, has been sidelined for three years since he headlined UFC 264, most recently taking on former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Fracturing his left tibia and fibula in his rubber match trilogy with his Lafayette arch-rival, McGregor was slated to return at UFC 303 at the end of last month, with another injury setback cancelling that return.

Injuring a toe on his left foot in the weeks ahead of a scheduled welterweight main event fight with The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Michael Chandler, McGregor has been linked with a return potentially in December – with a UFC 310 card planned for the promotion’s final flagship event of the annum.

Conor McGregor calls for symbolic RMF title fight

And playing up a potential symbolic BMF title fight with former-foe, Max Holloway in a long-anticipated rematch after the Hawiian’s ascension at UFC 300, McGregor has now called for the creation of a brand-new title – which he claims he already owns.

“The realest motherf*cker belt is mine,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

“Finger has Octagon, My Octagon canvas I’m debating BLACK AND GOLD. With Baguette ropes. Rope a dope, Proper. Ya know the way I do it. Mister don’t blink once. Ya can’t.”

Finger has Octagon. My Octagon canvas I’m debating BLACK AND GOLD. With Baguette ropes. Rope a dope, Proper. Ya know the way I do it. Mister don’t even blink once. Ya can’t. https://t.co/n0rlyCy1Hb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2024

Without a victory since 2020, outspoken Dubliner veteran, McGregor most recently recorded a first round high-kick knockout win over Hall of Fame star, Donald Cerrone in just 40-seconds in his most recent outing at the welterweight limit.

Do you expect to see Conor McGregor return later this year?