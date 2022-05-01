Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has followed up on his promise to donate a sum of money to a charitable organization in Sao Paulo, Brazil following his December title clash with lightweight kingpin, Charles Oliveira.

Poirier, the founder of The Good Fight Foundation, headlined UFC 269 against Oliveira in December of last year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – battling over the course of three rounds in a lightweight title fight.

Dustin Poirier has yet to return to the Octagon since his December outing against Charles Oliveira

Coming up short at the second time of trying to clinch undisputed lightweight spoils, Poirier dropped a third round, standing rear-naked choke loss to defending gold holder, Oliveira – before admirably offering to pledge a donation to a charitable organization of the Brazilian’s choice in his home town.

“Promise made promise kept!” Dustin Poirier shared through The Good Fight Foundation on Instagram over the weekend. “We are supporting Charles (Oliveira) & his mission to empower the youth of Brazil. All the best to you in your upcoming title defense (black heart emoji). #fightthegoodfight #goodfightfriday #strongertogether #empoweringtheyouth”

In response to Poirier, Oliveira posted, “You’re awesome brother,” across his social media accounts. “Only gratitude. Thank you for the love, Dustin Poirier.”

For Sao Paulo grappling sensation, the defending lightweight champion attempts to secure the second successful defense of his reign next Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona – battling soon-to-be common opponent, Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274.

Poirier, on the other hand, recently joined Gaethje as the #1 ranked contender at 155lbs, however, has yet to secure an Octagon return since his December title challenge loss – despite his best efforts to land a grudge match comeback against Nate Diaz.

The Lafayette, Louisiana fan-favorite has also welcomed a welterweight division move in order to secure a fight against Diaz, however, the UFC have yet to book his next pairing, with the latter growing more and more frustrated with the lack of activity on booking the final fight on his current Octagon contract.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.