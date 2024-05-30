Islam Makhachev warns Dustin Poirier of ‘Easy’ fight win for him at UFC 302: ‘He doesn’t believe he can beat me’

Just days out from their undisputed lightweight title fight this weekend at UFC 302, incumbent kingpin, Islam Makhachev has reminded challenger, Dustin Poirier that he has the ability to make their clash look “easy” in New Jersey.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight titleholder and pound-for-pound number one under the promotion’s banner, returns for the first time since last October, as he takes on Poirier in this weekend’s headliner at UFC 302.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Attempting to rack up his third successful defense of his 155lbs throne, Makhachev has so-far lodged both decision and stoppage wins over Alexander Volkanovski, respectively, during his reign in the division.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Lafayette native, Poirier, the former interim gold holder will hope to make it third time lucky in his quest for an undisputed title, as he takes on Makhachev in Newark this weekend.

Earning his shot at spoils as recently as March, Poirier – who has weighed up the possibility of retirement regardless of result at UFC 302, turned in a blistering second round knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis.

And following the immediate booking of their clash at the Prudential Center, Makhachev claimed he had the tools to turn in an “easy” triumph against Poirier.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Islam Makhachev claims Dustin Poirier has no belief ahead of UFC 302

And ahead of Saturday, Makhachev – who confirmed he would be backed by Poirier’s former-foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner for UFC 302, echoed that sentiments, pointing to an apparent mistake the Louisianan seems to always make against similar foes.

“Honestly, he’s (Dustin Poirier) the same [fighter that faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019],” Islam Makhachev said during his media availability ahead of UFC 302. “Maybe [he’s older]. He doesn’t believe he can beat me. His coach doesn’t believe he can beat me. I know I can make this fight easy.

“I will finish him,” Islam Makhachev explained. “Because I am on a different level. I am the best fighter in the world right now. …I can strike with him, but I told you guys, if I want to make this fight easy, I know the way and everybody [else] know the way. Always when his opponent pressure him, take him down, he has the same problems always.”

Who wins at UFC 302 this weekend: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?