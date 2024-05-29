Dublin press event for UFC 303 fight between Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler ‘Sells out’ in minutes

Fans hopeful of landing a coveted ticket to next week’s UFC 303 press conference in Dublin had to act fast this morning on Ticketmaster, with a reported 8,000 tickets snapped up in less than five minutes ahead of Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler.

Earlier this month, following the confirmation of McGregor’s return from an almost three-year hiatus was confirmed for UFC 303 at the end of June in a welterweight clash with Chandler, the promotion revealed a press conference between the two was set to land in Dublin on Monday of next week.

UFC 303 presser ‘sells out’ in less than 5 minutes

And seating 8,000 fans at the 3Arena on the capital’s North Wall Quays, tickets were up for grabs – for free online this morning on Ticketmaster, with fans queuing and waiting for snatch up their place in the crowd.

However, amid uproar on social media, hosts of fans were left disappointed with all 8,000 tickets for the press event in Dublin snapped up in less than five minutes.

It took less than 5 minutes for the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler #UFC303 press conference tickets to be sold out.



The tickets were free of charge and limited to 2 per person.



Many fans left wanting, unfortunately.



It’s going to be a rowdy atmosphere in 3Arena on Monday. pic.twitter.com/MJTSbStTN3 — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) May 29, 2024

Furthermore, despite the fact tickets were free to the general public, an array of touts and scalpers were offering tickets – for prices in the region of $1,000. (H/T MMA Mania)

Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere

Slated to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since fracturing his left tibia and fibula back in 2021, former two-weight champion, McGregor dropped a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to incoming UFC 302 headliner, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

As for Chandler, the former three-time undisputed Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin has hismelf been out of action since he dropped a third round rear-naked choke loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier back in 2021 at Madison Square Garden.

Who do you think wins at UFC 303: Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler?