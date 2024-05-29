Alexander Volkanovski offers to serve as backup for Conor McGregor return at UFC 303: ‘I probably would’

Alexander Volkanovski says he’s staying ready as he’s open to filling in at UFC 303 to face Conor McGregor in case something happens to Michael Chandler.

Volkanovski has not fought since February when he got knocked out by Ilia Topuria to lose his featherweight title. After the loss, Volkanovski said he was going to take time off to let his brain heal.

But, Volkanovski is back in the gym and says he’s ready to step in at UFC 303 if needed.

“You find me an exciting fight, maybe in the lightweight division, or something like that, that’s fun, maybe. I don’t want to wait too long… I mean I’ve told myself I wouldn’t do it, but to capitalize on a massive opportunity, lightweight because I know featherweight is going to be there, against Conor McGregor I still probably would, you just put that scenario there, maybe I will,” Alexander Volkanovski said to The AllStar.

If Chandler does have to pull out of his UFC 303 fight against McGregor, several fighters would be jumping at the chance to secure that fight. But, Volkanovski says he would be open to that fight, as he knows him vs. McGregor would be a fight many fans want to see given both are former featherweight champs.

Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for UFC 302 main event

Alexander Volkanovski has shared his prediction for the UFC 302 lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Volkanovski fought Makhachev twice for the lightweight title so he is familiar with him.

With Volkanovski having experienced what Makhachev is like in there, he expects the champ to retain his belt with a stoppage win over Poirier.

Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere

“Islam’s going to be too good,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I think he’s too safe of a fighter to make mistakes where he’s going to get caught against someone like Dustin Poirier. Dustin Poirier is a great fighter. I just think it’s a hard fight for anybody and I don’t see anyone beating Islam for a while – unless they catch him, right?.. I think Islam is that good where it’s going to be a finish. I think it’s going to be a submission finish.”

Makhachev is the sizeable -625 favorite to defeat Volkanovski.