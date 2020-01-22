Dustin Poirier: “My Ultimate Goal Is To Become Undisputed World Champion”

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier is determined to make the most of his peak years in the sport. The 31-year-old admits he’s on the “back nine” of his career but insists his best years are in front of him. Speaking to MMA Junkie he highlighted his goals and explained why he is so motivated to become an undisputed UFC champion.

“My ultimate goal is to become the undisputed world champion. I cannot just go on with my career chasing big fights or just exciting fights. Those are the things I want to be part of. I want to entertain the fans and put on great fights and have ‘Fight of the Nights’ and have exiting matchups, but at the same time I want to be the undisputed world champion. I don’t want to have an asterisk next to my accomplishments for the rest of my life. I don’t want everybody to say, ‘interim champ’ every time someone says Dustin was the champion.”

For ‘The Diamond’ ensuring his legacy does not have an asterisk is the most important thing. He believes he should get the chance to end any lingering worries of that this year. The Lafayette, Louisiana native says he’s confident of working his way to another title shot in 2020.

“Either the world champion or closing the year out with a title shot – that’s realistic,” Poirier said. “I’m No. 2 (in the UFC’s rankings). Maybe one or two big fights, big wins away from another crack at it. Of course, every time I get beat out there, I want to avenge those losses. I’m sure every fighter does. It’s not much about the revenge. It’s about the gold. Whoever has that, that’s the fight I want.

Will Dustin Poirier cement his legacy by becoming undisputed champion?