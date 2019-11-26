Dustin Poirier Admits Conor McGregor ‘By Far’ Hardest Hitter He’s Ever Fought

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier has suffered only three losses in the past five years in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

One of those losses, and the first of the three, came from UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Poirier and McGregor met at UFC 178 back in 2014. The fight took place at featherweight, which McGregor won via first-round TKO in just under two minutes. Poirier, who has been very active on Twitter for the past several months, was answering some questions from fans recently.

A fan asked Poirier who is the hardest hitter he has ever fought, to which “The Diamond” responded with McGregor “by far.”

Conor by far https://t.co/l2stAIVFXu — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 24, 2019

It’s not completely out of the realm of possibilities that Poirier and McGregor run things back down the line. Poirier comes off of a failed lightweight title bid, suffering a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He remains a top-ranked lightweight nonetheless. McGregor, on the other hand, is a former lightweight champion who hasn’t competed since October of last year.

He’s allegedly preparing to make his return to action in January, however, no fight has been made official quite yet. Should both men get back to their winning ways, they could find themselves matched up against each other yet again.

What do you make of Poirier naming McGregor as the hardest hitter he’s ever faced?