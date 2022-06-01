Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier insists that he’s a dangerous opponent for Michael Chandler to share the Octagon with – as the pair continue to find themselves linked to a potential lightweight title eliminator before the close of this year.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion and the current #2 ranked contender at 155lbs, has been out of action since December of last year where he suffered an eventual third round standing rear-naked choke loss to then-champion, Charles Oliveira in an unsuccessful title siege.

In the time, Poirier, a staple of American Top Team, has tirelessly campaigned for a return to the Octagon – welcoming a host of fights including a welterweight division excursion against Nate Diaz, as well as, albeit reluctantly, a grudge match against former teammate, Colby Covington.

Yet to find himself booked in his next walk, the Louisianan recently discussed the possibility of sharing the Octagon with one-time vacant title challenger, Chandler next – and now claims that both himself, as well as former two-division champion, Conor McGregor are certainly dangerous fights for Chandler.

“I’m a dangerous fight for him (Michael Chandler),” Dustin Poirier told renowned boxing coach, Teddy Atlas on his podcast, THE FIGHT. “I think I’m a clean puncher, accurate. He called out Conor (McGregor), I think Conor is a dangerous fight for him, too. I’m not saying Chandler’s chinny or anything – but he gets hurt in a lot of his fights and guys like Conor, they can punch.”

“If you’re getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by (Charles) Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, if we touch your chin, it’s gonna be bad,” Dustin Poirier continued.

Featuring on the main card of UFC 274 last month, Chandler recorded his second UFC victory – landing a surefire contender for Knockout of the Year with a thunderous second round front kick knockout win against former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

Dustin Poirier weighs in on Michael Chandler’s tendency to suffer knockdowns in the UFC

Sharing his theory on why Chandler has suffered knockdowns against the trio of Ferguson, the aforenoted, Oliveira, and common-foe, Justin Gaethje – Poirier claimed the Sanford MMA trainee was simply negating his own defense, in favor of offensive output.

“That’s the reason he gets hurt in these fights, because you can’t have an offense and a defense, and he’s all offense,” Dustin Poirier said. “Jumping forward, lunging forward, and you know what they say, when your feet leave the ground in boxing, you get carried out. Jumping around, throwing punches in the air, you can’t pivot, you can’t move, you’ll run into big shots. You jump in, you get carried out.”