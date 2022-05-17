Despite recent UFC 274 victor, Michael Chandler distancing himself from a fight against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier – the latter has welcomed a potential showdown, claiming one of them will likely suffer a knockout loss if they share the Octagon with each other.

Chandler, who featured on the main card of UFC 274 earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona – managed to land his second Octagon win with a brutal second round front kick knockout win over former interim gold holder, Tony Ferguson.

Following the victory, Chandler distanced himself from a future title-eliminator against Poirier next, claiming that the Louisianan had “disregarded” him upon his initial UFC landing following his tenure with Bellator, where he struck lightweight gold three times.

As for Poirier, the former interim lightweight titleholder has yet to score an Octagon outing since his UFC 269 title challenge loss against common-foe, Charles Oliveira last December – despite his best efforts, albeit.

Dustin Poirier campaigns for any sort of opponent before the end of this summer

The American Top Team mainstay has welcomed fights against the likes of Nate Diaz, and event arch-rival, Colby Covington this summer, and despite Chandler insisting that he is not interested in fighting him, Poirier does not share a similar sentiment.

“He’s (Michael Chandler) never beaten anybody coming off a win in the UFC,” Dustin Poirier said of a fight with Michael Chandler during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “He’s been dropped in his last three fights. He’s never beat somebody coming off a win. What are Dan Hooker’s last five fights, and what are Tony Ferguson’s last five fights? The two guys he beat in the UFC. What are their records in their last fights?”

“I’m not talking trash, I’m stating facts,” Dustin Poirier insisted. “It’s whatever, bro. I’ll fight him, too. I don’t care anymore. Just book me something. Somebody’s gonna get sparked out, let’s go.”

Despite his loss to Oliveira in his most recent outing, Poirier had previously embarked on an impressive three-fight winning run, defeating the above mentioned, Hooker, as well as handing a rematch and subsequent rubber match trilogy defeat to former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.