Dustin Poirier recently went on the Joe Rogan Experience and talked about a variety of topics, including his UFC 242 Lightweight title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier had a close tight guillotine choke on the Lightweight champ and regrets how close he was to locking something in on the champs neck.

“I just know how close it was,” Poirier told Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “A game of inches, and I know how close it was. What haunts me more than [not pulling] full guard is me not switching to a D’Arce or anaconda [choke] when he rolled to his side.”

At this point Nurmagomedov readjusted his position and gained space where he could breathe. Khabib was out of danger then and threatening a rear-naked choke. Then, the choke was in, and the champ had Poirier almost out cold.

“I don’t know if he’s the strongest guy I ever fought,” Poirier said. “It’s just his understanding of balance and weight placement was incredible. I’ve been fighting and wrestling a long time, as well, but he just knew where my weight was and where it needed to be for me to stay up with his foot trips. It’s hard to explain, man, but he’s good.”

Poirier would like the retired champ to return to the octagon, and Dana White has yet to strip the Lightweight king of his title. Poirier also sees the many ways for Nurmagomedov and his perfect record to get taken down.

“The longer you stay…it’s not a long game,” Poirier said. “Something bad’s going to happen.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

It would certainly be a rematch of epic proportions, and after his finishing of Conor McGregor, Poirier certainly has a claim to some of the biggest fights he wants.

Who do you want to see Dustin Poirier fight next? Do you think a rematch with Khabib would go differently?