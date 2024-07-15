Dustin Poirier urged to book ‘Massive fight’ with rival Nate Diaz for final UFC walk: ‘Make it happen’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has once more been urged to make one final Octagon walk in an overdue grudge fight against former promotional star, Nate Diaz – time time from his fellow Lafayette star, former UFC champion, Daniel Cormier.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, headlined UFC 302 back in May most recently, suffering a fifth round submission defeat to pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev in the pair’s undisputed lightweight title fight.

Succumbing to a final frame D’Arce choke submission, Poirier had claimed following his loss to the Russian how he had likely made his final walk to the Octagon, amid continued speculation regarding his future in combat sports.

However, earlier this month, Poirier played up his chances of making a final walk to the Octagon, before last week offering an optimistic outlook, claiming it’s likely he will fight inside the UFC again.

Dustin Poirier urged to fight Nate Diaz in final UFC walk

And amid links to a slew of fights against the likes of former three-time opponent, Conor McGregor, as well as two-fight rival, Justin Gaethje, Louisiana striker, Poirier has been urged to pursue a grudge fight with the above-mentioned, Diaz once more.

“I think he (Dustin Poirier) should fight and I think he should fight only the big fights,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “I think if the Nate Diaz fight is possible, make it happen.”



“There are three guys now that Dustin Poirier spoke about in a week and Dustin Poirier and those three guys are all massive fights,” Cormier explained. “The types of fights that Poirier said he would come back for. Dustin Poirier’s fighting again. It’s just a matter of when and who.”

Initially scheduled to fight Diaz back in 2018 at Madison Square Garden, Poirier and the Stockton native failed to ever share the Octagon, with both parties blaming each other for the bout’s ultimate fall to the wayside.

