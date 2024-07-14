We haven’t seen the last of UFC fan favorite Dustin Poirier: ‘I think I’m going to fight again’

It sounds like we haven’t seen the last of Dustin Poirier.

After coming up short in his third bid to become UFC lightweight world champion, ‘The Diamond’ appeared ready to leave the fight game behind to focus on his family and other ventures outside of the Octagon. However, Poirier conveniently left the door cracked open for a potential return.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s José Youngs, Poirier pushed the door open a bit more, revealing that while he’s still technically on the fence, all signs point towards him taking one more fight.

“I’m still in the same spot. I’m kind of on the fence, but if a big fight came along that was exciting, that was dangerous, I would probably take it. I still love this. That’s the problem. I love fighting. I love waking up and having a goal to prepare for—a battle. I’m the kind of person that needs that every day or I go crazy, so we’ll see. “I’m kind of touching my toes in the civilian life, but it doesn’t feel right. But I’m still training, still running, still lifting. I haven’t been doing much MMA or jiu-jitsu because of my ribs, my knee, and my nose can’t yet, but we’ll see. I think I’m going to fight again.”

Champion or not, Dustin Poirier will go down as one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history

Though Dustin Poirier has never strapped undisputed gold around his waist, he is considered by many to be one of the greatest lightweights the sport has ever seen. Since making his Octagon debut all the way back in 2011, ‘The Diamond’ has gone toe-to-toe with the best fighters in the world, including Max Holloway, The Korean Zombie, Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and Islam Makhachev.

Poirier bested ‘Blessed’ at UFC 236 to claim the interim UFC lightweight championship, but failed the trade in the temporary title for undisputed gold when he squared off with Nurmagomedov five months later.

Recently, Poirier suggested a fight with TUF alumnus Nate Diaz could be a solid swan song for his UFC career, but is more than willing to strap on a pair of eight-ounce gloves to meet the ‘Stockton Samurai’ in a boxing ring.