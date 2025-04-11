Dustin Poirier’s Farewell Fight Opponent Leaked by UFC Lightweight Contender

Dustin Poirier may have his UFC swan song already lined up.

After coming up short against Islam Makhachev last summer, ‘The Diamond’ confirmed that he had one more fight in him before laying down his gloves. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to find out who Poirier’s last stand would be against.

Well, we may now know thanks to lightweight contender Beneil Dariush, who revealed that the talk around the water cooler points directly toward a long-awaited trilogy fight between the two high-octane scrappers.

“My understanding is Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway are gonna fight,” Dariush told Submission Radio. “That’s what I’m hearing. I don’t know if it’s 100% sealed and done, but that’s what I’m hearing.”

Chael Sonnen corroborates Dariush’s Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3 claims

Adding fuel to the fire was Chael Sonnen. During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with co-host Daniel Cormier, ‘The American Gangster’ echoed rumors of Poirier vs. Holloway 3 going down in New Orleans this summer. Furthermore, Sonnen added that if the fight comes to fruition, it will be for the BMF title.

Chael Sonnen claims that Dustin Poirier's final UFC bout will be a trilogy against Max Holloway for the BMF title this summer! 😱 pic.twitter.com/NtfyehedT0 — SuperbeastCraig (@SuperbeastCraig) April 12, 2025

Holloway and Poirier first met more than a decade ago at UFC 143 when ‘The Diamond’ scored a triangle armbar submission victory over ‘Blessed’ in the first round.

Seven years later, they’d run it back at UFC 236 for the interim lightweight championship. Poirier would once again come out on top, defeating Holloway via unanimous decision in what was dubbed one of the best MMA fights of 2019 and still sits as the fifth-greatest lightweight clash of all time, per Tapology.