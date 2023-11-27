UFC star Dustin Poirier confirms plans for boxing fight before retirement: ‘I would love to before it’s all done’

Dustin Poirier would like to test out the boxing waters before officially calling it a day.

The trend of MMA fighters trying their hand at boxing seems to show no signs of slowing down. Many top contenders lay out their aspirations to face boxing’s biggest stars such as Sean O’Malley calling out Devin Haney and Jorge Masvidal looking for a Canelo Alvarez fight.

While Francis Ngannou and Connor McGregor have found success in their boxing ventures, there is not going to be big fights out there for every successful UFC fighter. Although, with the direction that boxing has taken including the crossover and Misfit shows, there is options out there.

Dustin Poirier talks potential boxing match

Poirier is coming to the tail end of his career, but ‘The Diamond’ certainly has some fight left in him. While the 34-year-old is still in search of a title, there are other options out there for him and when appearing on The MMA Hour, he discussed the possibility of boxing.

“Boxing? I would like to before it’s all done, but I don’t think it’s ever going to happen,” Poirier said. “I think I have like 5-6 more fights left on my contract with the UFC. I would like to. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“The first time I ever put on a pair of gloves they were boxing gloves. I thought I was going to be a boxer. I loved combat sports. I loved boxing first. I would watch fights and I would be inspired by it, and I knew whatever those guys were showing in there, fighting through the blood and the grit, kept pushing forward, whatever that was, I knew I had it. I knew I had that.

Poirier seems hopeful to next appear on the UFC 300 card, but no official announcement has been made.

Dustin Poirier on The MMA Hour

Who would you like to see Dustin Poirier box?