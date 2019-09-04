Dustin Poirier Doubts Khabib Nurmagomedov Suffers From Ring Rust

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier is expecting the best version of Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend (Sat. September 7, 2019) at UFC 242.

Poirer will unify his interim 155-pound title with Nurmagomedov’s undisputed title in the main event of the pay-per-view (PPV). The more active Poirier is on a five-fight win streak, while Nurmagomedov hasn’t fought since October last year when he submitted Conor McGregor.

Speaking on the UFC 242 media conference call recently, Poirier suggested he doesn’t believe the Russian is the type of fighter to succumb to ring rust. (H/T MMA News)

“Recently, we’ve seen Nate Diaz come back and beat Anthony Pettis. Anthony’s been pretty active. Nate hasn’t fought in three years. And ring rust is a thing people touch around, a word people touch around, but I think it’s more individualized. It depends how hard you’re working in the gym, and how focused you are, and how ready to compete you are.

“And I believe Khabib’s one of the guys who works year ‘round, he’s always working on his craft, and I think he’s going to be the best he’s ever been September 7th.”

Poirier has been on a hot streak as of late; defeating the likes of Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway. If he adds Nurmagomedov to that list, he could very well put himself in the conversation for greatest lightweight of all time.

