Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has thrice shared the Octagon with arch-rival, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, and insists the Dubliner is undeniably the biggest hitter he’s ever faced throughout his professional career.



Lafayette native, Poirier is scheduled to headline UFC 269 on December 11. coming — challenging current undisputed lightweight kingpin, Charles Oliveira for gold, in his second attempt at wrapping the undisputed title round his waist.



The American Top Team native is currently in the midst of a three-fight winning spree since his first undisputed title challenge against then-champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov back in September 2019, taking a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in June of last year in his first bout since a submission loss to Khabib in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Putting Yas Island woes behind him back in January, Poirier became the first to finish the aforenoted, McGregor with strikes in professional mixed martial arts, stopping the Dubliner with a second round knockout as well as avenging a September 2014 featherweight knockout defeat of his own.



In July, Poirier managed to prevail with bragging rights against the Crumlin counter at UFC 264 — after McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia at the close of the opening round, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO victory.



Dustin Poirier Describes Conor McGregor As “Special Individual”, Hardest Hitting Opponent.



Speaking recently off the back of his victory over the former lightweight and featherweight champion and ahead of his December clash with the aforenoted, Oliveira, Poirier explained that the Dubliner comfortably exceeds the rest of his opponents as the hardest hitter he’s shared the Octagon with.



“Conor McGregor, no doubt about it,” Dustin Poirier told The Vault host Patrick Bet-David. “As the biggest puncher I fought? Yeah, he’s a special individual for sure. Fought him in 2014, lost and that was when his trajectory was just… sky was the limit. He was on his way up and he tore through everybody and became a two-weight world champion. But yeah, I fought him twice this year… It’s still the same, very dangerous.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Whilst Poirier prepares for his December date with Oliveira, the aforenoted, McGregor recently fired more barbs aimed the Louisianan and his family, for the manner in which they celebrated his UFC 264 doctor’s stoppage victory, while he was sat on the Octagon canvas, injured.

Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 10, 2021