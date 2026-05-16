Mike Perry TKOs Nate Diaz in Crazy Blood-Soaked Brawl – Rousey vs. Carano Highlights

Mike Perry added another big win to his resume at MVP MMA 1: Rousey vs. Carano, defeating Nate Diaz in a blood-soaked co-main event.

Diaz vs. Perry ended up being the chaotic, bloody brawl that we all expected, but in the end, it was Perry who would come out on top. ‘Platinum’ was effective at mixing up his strikes, including a slew of slicing elbows that had Diaz a bloody mess — particularly in the second round.

After an opening round that saw Diaz fishing for a submission, Perry took over in the second and appeared to be moments away from a finish before the bell rang.

Unfortunately for Diaz, the copious amounts of blood already leaking from his forehead was enough for the cageside physician to bring a stop to the bout between rounds.

Official Result: Mike Perry def. Nate Diaz via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) 5:00 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry:

DANGER on the ground when you're facing a Diaz!



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🌎 NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/2ELSwSnZqc — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026