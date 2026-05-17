MMA world react to Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano ending in 17 seconds

The MMA community has reacted to Ronda Rousey’s slick armbar submission win over Gina Carano at MVP MMA 1.



After nearly a 10-year hiatus, “Rowdy” returned to MMA earlier tonight to face Carano, and as the bout began, the UFC Hall of Famer secured an immediate takedown, which nearly backfired as her 44-year-old opponent attempted to lock in a guillotine choke.

US Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ronda Rousey hugs Gina Carano after defeating her during their Featherweight Bout at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

But Rousey escaped the submission attempt in no time, and just 17 seconds into the fight, she stunned Carano with some ground and pound and transitioned to her armbar and forced “Conviction” to tap out.

JUST LIKE THAT.



RONDA ROUSEY DEFEATS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN LESS THAN 20 SECONDS. #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/XFZQQlz3NF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

After submitting Carano in just 17 seconds, “Rowdy” confirmed that she’s heading back into retirement.

“There’s no way I could’ve ended it better than this. I want to make some more babies.”



That’s all for Ronda Rousey in MMA.



Legend 🐐 #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/IV56ehLPpp — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Carano, on the other hand, expected a back-and-forth battle but did not get a chance to showcase her skills, and fans can see her in the hexagon at least one more time.

MMA Community reacts after Ronda Rousey made quick work of Gina Carano

Amanda Nunes reacted:

“🙄”

🙄 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) May 17, 2026

Cris Cyborg posted on X:

“😂😂😂”

Merab Dvalishvili wants Gina Carano to fight at least one more time to show “how good she is.

Corey Anderson posted:

“Ronda didn’t fight fair!! She was supposed to let her throw a few in the air, attempt something, so she could get a feel for the lights again at least!! #mvp”

Ronda didnt fight fair!! She was supposed to let her throw a few in the air, attempt something, so she could get a feel for the lights again at least!! #mvp — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 17, 2026

The MMA Guru posted on X:

“WELP Ronda Rousey takes down Gina Carano in the first second of the fight, takes mount and immediately Armbars Gina who immediately taps within seconds I literally called it perfectly, was always going to happen this way Now they’re embracing like they just went to war”

WELP



Ronda Rousey takes down Gina Carano in the first second of the fight, takes mount and immediately Armbars Gina who immediately taps within seconds



I literally called it perfectly, was always going to happen this way



Now they're embracing like they just went to war — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 17, 2026

Check out a few more reactions below:

Ronda & Gina hugging it up & smiling as they just laugh to each other for this fucking scam is beyond pathetic — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) May 17, 2026

A message from Ronda Rousey after taking down Gina Carano #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/qnsiifErNr — Netflix (@netflix) May 17, 2026

“She’s the only person who could’ve brought me into MMA and the only person who could’ve brought me back.”



Ronda Rousey on what Gina Carano means to her ❤️ #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/auXMZLQTdy — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026