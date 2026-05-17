MMA world react to Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano ending in 17 seconds
The MMA community has reacted to Ronda Rousey’s slick armbar submission win over Gina Carano at MVP MMA 1.
After nearly a 10-year hiatus, “Rowdy” returned to MMA earlier tonight to face Carano, and as the bout began, the UFC Hall of Famer secured an immediate takedown, which nearly backfired as her 44-year-old opponent attempted to lock in a guillotine choke.
But Rousey escaped the submission attempt in no time, and just 17 seconds into the fight, she stunned Carano with some ground and pound and transitioned to her armbar and forced “Conviction” to tap out.
After submitting Carano in just 17 seconds, “Rowdy” confirmed that she’s heading back into retirement.
Carano, on the other hand, expected a back-and-forth battle but did not get a chance to showcase her skills, and fans can see her in the hexagon at least one more time.
MMA Community reacts after Ronda Rousey made quick work of Gina Carano
Amanda Nunes reacted:
“🙄”
Cris Cyborg posted on X:
“😂😂😂”
Merab Dvalishvili wants Gina Carano to fight at least one more time to show “how good she is.
Corey Anderson posted:
“Ronda didn’t fight fair!! She was supposed to let her throw a few in the air, attempt something, so she could get a feel for the lights again at least!! #mvp”
The MMA Guru posted on X:
“WELP Ronda Rousey takes down Gina Carano in the first second of the fight, takes mount and immediately Armbars Gina who immediately taps within seconds I literally called it perfectly, was always going to happen this way Now they’re embracing like they just went to war”
Check out a few more reactions below: