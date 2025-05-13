Breaking – Dricus du Plessis headlines UFC 319 in huge title fight against Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago

An undisputed middleweight title fight between the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis, and unbeaten challenger, Khamzat Chimaev is officially set to take place on August 16. from the United Center in Chicago. Illinois.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight kingpin, will look to lodge his third successful defense of the middleweight crown later this summer, having previously landed a second career win over former champion, Sean Strickland as recent as February in their UFC 312 title re-run in Sydney, Australia.

As for the unbeaten, Chimaev, the Chechen finisher will return for the first time in 10 months, having most recently extended his undefeated streak with a devastating first round face crank submission win over former undisputed champion and common-foe, Robert Whittaker.

Dricus du Plessis headlines UFC 319 in title fight with Khamzat Chimaev

News of Dricus du Plessis’ return against Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight title headliner at UFC 319 was confirmed by UFC CEO, Dana White tonight on social media.

We’re returning to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, August 16th for the first time in six years,” Dana White said on his Instagram Live stream. In the main event, the middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his belt against Khamzat Chimaev. Dricus’ last four wins have come over former champs Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, and Robert Whittaker. He hasn’t lost in seven years. 20 of his 23 wins have come by finish, and now he faces the undefeated 16-0, Khamzat Chimaev.

#UFC319 August 16 – Chicago



Main Event: DDP vs. Khamzat pic.twitter.com/B5D8Bu2YFc — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 13, 2025

“This is a badass fight and the fight you’ve all been waiting for,” White added. “UFC 319 is back at the United Center in Chicago on August 16th. And stay tuned for more information about tickets and other fights that are on the card.”

Winning the title back in January of last year in ‘The Great White North’, before his second Octagon win over Strickland, Pretoria native, du Plessis defended his crown in an eventual neck crank submission win over former two-time middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya.