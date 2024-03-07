Dricus du Plessis eyes 205 pound move, chases title fight: ‘We’ve seen Alex Pereira get hurt a lot’

Dricus du Plessis has admitted plans to make a move to the light heavyweight limit in the not-so-distant future, but first plans to build up a credible winning run at his middleweight stomping grounds.

du Plessis, the current undisputed UFC middleweight champion, most recently headlined back in January of this year in Canada, turning in a close, split decision win over Sean Strickland to snatch the divisional title.

And linked with a return at UFC 300 in April, South African force, du Plessis admitted that a turnaround so soon to face former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya simply was not feasible for him – given he’s still carrying a string of injuries and bumps suffered in his January main event.

Welcoming the possibility of fighting light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira – who headlines UFC 300, in fact, du Plessis wants to extend his winning run at middleweight first and foremost, particularly since he minted himself as divisional gold holder.

“Everybody wants to be a double champ, I understand that,” Dricus du Plessis said during a sitdown interview with Cameron Saaiman. “But, I am willing to say, ‘Okay, if there’s people left to fight, if [Robert] Whittaker just keeps on beating everybody, who am I going to fight?”

Dricus du Plessis previews Alex Pereira fight at UFC 300

And dissecting potential incoming foe, Pereira’s headlining title affair with former champion, Jamahal Hill next month in Las Vegas, du Plessis urged fans and viewers to prepare themselves for the possibility that the Brazilian is toppled – due to the apparent fact he gets “hurt” more than often.

“That’s an incredible fight,” Dricus du Plessis said of Alex Pereira’s clash with Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. “That’s a good fight. You have this – both strikers – but you have one guy who’s such a clinical striker then you have this guy that he just fires and he throws bombs. Listen, if Jamahal Hill knocks out Alex Pereira, I will not be surprised.”

“We’ve seen Alex Pereira get hurt a lot,” du Plessis explained. “I don’t think Jamahal Hill needs to make it a dog fight. If he’s going to stand in range and get kicked the whole time, Alex Pereira’s just going to lead his legs then it’s over.”

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Admitting he’s not necessarily rushing a return to land a grudge fight with City Kickboxing striker ace, Adesanya later this year, du Plessis warned the former two-time champion that a long overdue clash between the two will come definitely on his terms, given the fact he now finds himself strapped with gold.

