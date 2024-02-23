UFC 300’s Jamahal Hill insists Alex Pereira is not the fighter you think he is: ‘I’m superior to him everywhere’

Alex Pereira is overrated.

That is according to Jamahal Hill, the man who is set to challenge ‘Poatan’ for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 300 on April 13.

“Everybody got this perception of [Alex] and he is good,” Hill said in an interview with Helen Yee. “I’ll give him that, but he’s not like ya’ll think he is. I’m like that. He’s not like that. So we’re gonna see who’s really like that. I see myself as superior everywhere. Superior striker, grappler, clinch worker, thinker. I’m superior to him everywhere in this game and I’m gonna show the levels to that.”

It will be Hill’s first fight since winning the 205-pound crown with a dominant decision victory over Alex Pereira’s close friend and mentor, Glover Teixeira, in January 2023. Tragically, ‘Sweet Dreams’ never had the opportunity to defend the title after suffering a ruptured Achilles the following summer. With an extended layoff looming, Hill vacated the title and paved the way for Pereira to claim it via a second-round knockout of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 late last year.

Thus far, ‘Poatan’ has two wins in the light heavyweight, including his divisional debut against Jan Blachowicz and the title-winning performance against Prochazka.

“He won,” Hill said when asked for his thoughts on Pereira’s two showings at 205. “Was it something that blew me away or otherworldly? Not even close.”

Jamahal Hill is 6-1 inside the Octagon — the same record owned by Alex Pereira — with notable wins over Johnny Walker, Thiago Santos, and the aforementioned Glover Teixeira.