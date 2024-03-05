Dricus du Plessis claims injury axed fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 300: ‘Why would I risk it?’

Undisputed middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis has revealed an outstanding injury from his January title win over Sean Strickland has ruled him from a UFC 300 grudge fight against Israel Adesanya – questioning why he would enter a training camp while compromised.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 297 back in January in Canada, landing the divisional crown with a close split decision win over the aforementioned common-foe, Strickland.

And immediately calling for a title fight defense with former two-time middleweight champion, Adesanya, South African favorite, du Plessis suggested the pair settle their long-standing differences at UFC 300 in April.

Responding to the new champion’s call out, Adesanya revealed that despite agreeing to an offer from the promotion to headline UFC 300 against du Plessis, the Pretoria native shut down the potential clash.

Dricus du Plessis reveals UFC 300 title fiasco

Confirming his decision to avoid a UFC 300 return next month in Las Vegas, du Plessis questioned why he would enter training camp whilst carrying an injury.



“With the conversations of [UFC] 300, that would’ve been a massive fight with me and Izzy (Israel Adesanya),” Dricus du Plessis whilst speaking with Cameron Saaiman It was on the table, 100 percent, but one thing people don’t realize is why would I go and start a camp once again, injured, if I am the champion? Taking risks is one thing, I have been taking risks, a lot, but why would I risk?”

“I’m the champion now, and I can fight when I’m ready,” Dricus du Plessis explained. “I think Izzy misjudges himself as still being a champion, and he’s not.”

