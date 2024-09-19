Dricus du Plessis reacts to Khamzat Chimaev barb: ‘Before you catch another cold’

Undisputed middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis has added fuel to the fire of his rivalry with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev ahead of his return at UFC 308 last month — urging him to not withdraw from an Abu Dhabi return — poking fun at his recent exit from a summer comeback.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 304 back in August in Perth, Australia — successfully defending his titleholder for the first time in a dominant, eventual fourth round rear-naked choke submission win over former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya.

As for the undefeated, Chimaev, the Chechen-born challenger has been out of action since he co-headlined UFC 294 a year ago in the Middle East — narrowly retaining his unbeaten record in a contentious majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight gold holder, Kamaru Usman.

And booked to headline UFC Fight Night Riyadh back in June in Saudi Arabia, the unbeaten, Chimaev was ruled from a matchup with former middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker — with an apparent “violent” illness forcing the AllStars MMA staple from his premiere headliner in the promotion.

Dricus du Plessis pokes fun at Khamzat Chimaev’s inactivity

However, now booked co-main event UFC 308 at the end of next month in a rescheduled five round clash with the above-mentioned, Whittaker, Chimaev was the subject of a barb from South African star, Dricus du Plessis — who mocked his recent inactivity.

“Put on a shirt princess before you catch another cold,” Dricus du Plessis posted in response to a social media status from the above-mentioned, Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev after he said Dricus was "a bad version of me":



"Put on a shirt princess before you catch another cold." 😳🍿#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/r4ggliNbvj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 18, 2024

Expected to take on former champion, Sean Strickland in a title fight rematch next — du Plessis is also sure to have his sights firmly set on the outcome of next month’s title eliminator between Chimaev and the above-mentioned Whittaker — whom he stopped with a brutal knockout last year during International Fight Week.