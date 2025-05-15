UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. This will be an absolute barnstormer between two dominant forces in the middleweight division. Both fighters are known for their incredible athleticism, which has led to dominant finishes over the best of the division.

However, Du Plessis doesn’t believe that he will face the Russian-Chechen wrestler at UFC 319, as he stated on an Instagram story post.

“Guess I’m fighting Nassourdine Imamov.”

Nassourdine Imamov is set to be the main event’s backup fighter, and Khamzat Chimaev has a history of pulling out of fights. This insult from the champion is not lost on many fans and pundits. Chimaev has caused problems for the UFC in the past, not just by pulling out of events, but even by severely missing weight for his bout against Nate Diaz, which caused the entire UFC 279 card to be reshuffled to save the event.

Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev is the tale of “the unstoppable force against the immovable object.”

Both fighters have incredible wins over notable former champions, as Du Plessis has defeated every recent division champion, including Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, and Israel Adesanya. Chimaev has won over Whittaker and Kumaru Usman. They both have exuded incredible athleticism and dominated their opponents in all the fights. Now that the two are slated to fight, it’s hard to tell who will win, as both fighters and their styles are truly out of this world in their athleticism and overall MMA skills.