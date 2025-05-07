Two-time UFC light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson recently weighed in on the potential middleweight title bout between the highly esteemed Khamzat Chimaev and the perpetual underdog Dricus Du Plessis. He believes his former teammate will come out on top against the Afrikaner. In a recent interview, the Swede spoke highly of his former teammate, the UFC veteran said the following:

Khamzat Chimaev vs Dricus Du Plessis is a very interesting fight, but I see Khamzat as the winner. “I see Khamzat because of his wrestling and his power, but Dricus is a very dangerous champion. He has beaten a lot of good guys.” “But Khamzat is ready for this mission and he’ll end up as champion. I have always known how talented he is so nothing has surprised me, he outworks everybody and that’s what has taken him to the top.”

Alexander Gustafsson still has love for his former teammate.

“The Mauler,” Alexander Gustafsson, still loves and admires Chimaev. The two got along quite well, similar to the bromance “Borz” had with Darren Till when he was still promoted.

With their history of training together and historically helping him prepare during his stint at welterweight, before Chimaev relocated to the United Arab Emirates and trains out of Akhmat Fight Club now in Chechnya, Russia, distance has made the heart of the Swede grow fonder as he believes that Chimaev will be the next middleweight champion.