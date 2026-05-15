MVP MMA 1: Rousey vs Carano Official Weigh in Results
MVP promotions is set to host their first ever MMA card, Saturday May 16th live on Netflix. We are set for a triple headliner as MMA legends collide when Ronda Rousey takes on Gina Carano, Nate Diaz takes on Mike Perry, and Francis Ngannou takes on Phillipe Lins. The rest of the card is stacked with top talent from around the world, and is sure to deliver on action from top to bottom.
Official commission weigh ins begin at 9 am pst. All results will be posted here as fighters hit the scales.
Main Card
Featherweight main event:
Ronda Rousey ( ) vs Gina Carano ( ) – Featherweight Main Event
Nate Diaz ( ) vs Mike Perry ( ) – Welterweight bout
Francis Ngannou ( ) vs Phillipe Lins ( ) – Heavyweight bout
Salahdine Parnasse ( ) vs Kenneth Cross ( ) – Lightweight bout
Junior Dos Santos ( ) vs Robelis Despaigne ( ) – Heavyweight bout
Preliminary Card – 3pm pst on YouTube
Namo Fazil ( ) vs Jake Babian ( ) – Welterweight bout
Jason Jackson ( ) vs Jeff Creighton ( ) – Welterweight bout
Adriano Moraes ( ) vs Phumi Nkuta ( ) – 130lb Catchweight bout
David Mgoyan ( ) vs Albert Morales ( ) – Featherweight bout
Aline Periera ( ) vs Jade Masson-Wong ( ) – 130lb Catchweight bout
Chris Avila ( ) vs Brandon Jenkins ( ) – 165lb Catchweight bout