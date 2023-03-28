Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has hit out at the undefeated division challenger, Khamzat Chimaev, criticizing the Chechen-born contender for calling for a title siege, off the back of a seven and a half pound weight miss in his last fight.

Masvidal, the #11 ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since March of last year, most recently headlining UFC 272 in a grudge match against former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington – suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss.

As for Chimaev, the AllStars MMA staple improved to 12-0 as a professional in his most recent Octagon walk – maintaining his #3 rank in the weight class after a submission win over Kevin Holland.

Initially scheduled to headline UFC 279 last September against Nate Diaz, Chimaev forced the bout’s cancellation after missing weight by a staggering seven and a half pounds for the fight, resulting in a catchweight co-main event bout with Holland.

Jorge Masvidal hits out at welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev

Expected to make his return to the middleweight division for his next Octagon walk as per UFC president, Dana White, Chimaev has been blasted by Florida veteran, Masvidal for calling his shot at promotional gold.

“You miss weight by eight and a half pounds (sic), get the f*ck out of here,” Jorge Masvidal said of Khamzat Chimaev on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “You’re still talking about nobody wants to fight you, go f*cking make weight before you talk about fighting. That’s the first thing. Don’t do steroids and make the f*cking weight that you agreed upon as a f*cking man. You’re going to miss by eight pounds and think it’s all cool and be calling people out? Get the f*ck out.”

“I saw him (Chimaev) do a comment that he was calling out (Alex) Pereira,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “Like, who the f*ck are you? This is a world champion and you don’t even have a f*cking win over a top-15 guy [at middleweight]. Get the f*ck out of here at 185. Go f*cking be like the rest of us, put your hard hat on, put your mouthpiece on, and get to work. You can’t miss weight by eight and a half pounds and call for title shots.”

Slated to co-headline UFC 287 next month in Miami, Florida – Masvidal features in a high-stakes welterweight outing against one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns in April.