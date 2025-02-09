Dricus Du Plessis Bloodies and Batters Sean Strickland En Route to Dominant Victory – UFC 312 Highlights

Dricus Du Plessis battered and bloodied Sean Strickland’s nose en route to a dominant victory in the UFC 312 headliner on Saturday night.

The opening round was fairly conservative with Strickland looking to establish his jab while Du Plessis mixed up his kicks, targeting the challenger’s midsection and lead leg. Things pretty much went that way for much of the first four rounds as Du Plessis stayed in steady control of the scrap.

In the fourth round, things took a turn for the worse for Strickland after ‘DDP’ caught him with a nasty overhand right that connected clean and broke the challenger’s nose on impact. That prompted Strickland to immediately retreat as Du Plessis went into headhunter mode.

To his credit, Strickland fended off Du Plessis’ attack and made it to the fifth and final round. Unfortunately, Strickland wasn’t able to put up much of a fight throughout the final five minutes, leading to another dominant victory for the reigning middleweight world champion.

Official Result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

check out highlights from Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312:

Eyes set on revenge! @SStricklandMMA gets his shot at MW gold once more! 🏆 #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/atLIC7mrSi — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 9, 2025

Sean Strickland nose is BROKEN by Dricus du Plessis #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/lIEJlIxoLa — X Fights (@XKnockouts) February 9, 2025

This replay of the shot from Dricus du Plessis that broke Sean Strickland's nose… WOW! #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/haWDOscIQ0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 9, 2025

The moment Du Plessis BROKE Sean Strickland’s nose #UFC312 😳 pic.twitter.com/g8KhKp5aAU — Adjusted55 (@BillPrinter00) February 9, 2025

They go the distance! #UFC312



How did you score Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2?! pic.twitter.com/m1b8rXdBwF — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 9, 2025