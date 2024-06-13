Dricus du Plessis eyes Khamzat Chimaev battle with UFC Saudi Arabia win: ‘I would love to fight him’

Undisputed middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis is all ears to a future title defense against the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev should he win next weekend at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia – however, is less than keen on fighting ex-champion, Robert Whittaker again if he beats the Chechen this month.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight kingpin, headlined UFC 297 back in January in Canada, landing the divisional crown in a controversial, and much debated split decision win over Sean Strickland.

The victory kept the Pretoria native’s perfect promotional run in check since his 2020 debut with the organization to boot.

And linked with a summer comeback fight, du Plessis recently revealed he had agreed to defend his crown next in a rescheduled title fight with former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya – with the duo linked to a UFC 305 battle in Perth as soon as August.

Dricus du Plessis eyes Khamzat Chimaev title fight

Sharing his thoughts on other contenders whom may present themselves to him in the future, du Plessis welcomed the chance to face off with Chimaev – as soon as he beats Whittaker as the prepare to fight next weekend in Riyadh.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 21: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates prepares to face Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in a middleweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Should he (Khamzat Chimaev) beat (Robert) Whittaker, I would love to fight Khamzat,” Dricus du Plessis told Fight Wave. “In my opinion, should Whittaker beat Khamzat, I don’t think it warrants him a title shot. Honestly [I] would love to see him and (Sean) Strickland fight it out for [a] number one contender fight.”

“I was willing to fight Strickland, Khamzat, (Israel) Adesanya,” Dricus du Plessis continued. “I’m champion. I have to fight who they [the UFC] give me. I want to fight the best guy. Strickland fans were like, ‘Fight him again.’ I said, ‘Guys, I will fight him again.’ I don’t make that decision [when].”

