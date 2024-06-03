Israel Adesanya teases UFC return fight in new training footage amid link to clash with Dricus du Plessis: ‘I’m dialled in’

Former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has claimed he is “dialled in” in new training footage, amid continued links to a UFC 305 title siege against arch-rival, Dricus du Plessis in the promotion’s return to Australia.



Adesanya, a former two-time middleweight titleholder and prior title challenger at the light heavyweight limit, has been out of action since UFC 293 back in September of last year in the organization’s last trip ‘Downunder’.

Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank – USA TODAY Sports

Setting an unwanted record in the process, City Kickboxing star, Adesanya became the first champion in Octagon history to drop his belt twice in the space of a calendar year, in the form of a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland – who prevailed with a decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 over the weekend.

And linked with another immediate title fight comeback in his return from his sidelining, Adesanya has been suggested as an ideal candidate to headline UFC 305 in August, with a title grudge fight against du Plessis reportedly in the works for the RAC Arena in Perth.

Israel Adesanya shows off new training snaps

Sharing new photos from his training camp ahead of an expected summer comeback, Adesanya has added fuel to the fire on an impending return, claiming he is “dialled in” once more following his sidelining.

“Just hang up, I’m dialled in,” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account.

Just hang up, I’m dialed in. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/WeMQH8Wb6c — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 3, 2024

Sharing a distinct rivalry with Pretoria native, du Plessis – the South African star improved his unbeaten run in the promotion back in January, as well as wrapping up middleweight spoils in the form of a split decision win over the above-mentioned, Strickland in the main event of UFC 297 in Canada.

