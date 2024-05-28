Video – Khamzat Chimaev looking sharp in training montage ahead of Robert Whittaker fight on June 22

Undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev is looking sharp ahead of his return to the Octagon.

On Saturday, June 22, the UFC will head to Kingdom Arena in Riyadh for its promotional debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headlining the historic evening will be Chimaev as he looks to secure himself a middleweight title opportunity. To do so, he’ll have to go through Aussie fan favorite and former UFC champion Robert Whittaker.

With less than a month until fight night, ‘Borz’ offered fans a glimpse at his training via Instagram.

“Healthy body, healthy mind!” Chimaev wrote in the translated post.

The stakes are high for Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker

After a massive failure on the scale in September 2022, Chimaev made the move to middleweight where he earned a victory over short-notice replacement opponent Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 late last year. His fight with ‘The Reaper’ will be his first legitimate fight as a 185-pounder since a scrap with Gerald Meerschaert nearly four years ago.

As for Whittaker, the ex-titleholder will be seeking his second-straight victory inside the Octagon after earning a well-fought unanimous decision W over Paulo Costa in February.

Though the fight has not been labeled as an official title eliminator, the victor will likely move on to challenge the winner of the yet-to-be-announced title tilt between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.