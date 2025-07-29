Dricus Du Plessis’ Chaos Energy Is the Key to Defeating Khamzat Chimaev, Says UFC Middleweight

Veteran presence in the UFC Middleweight division, Jared Cannonier, has shared his perspective on the impending middleweight title clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, slated for UFC 319 on August 16, 2025, at Chicago’s United Center.

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Since joining the UFC, Cannonier has competed across multiple weight classes, ultimately settling into the Middleweight division, where he established himself as a serious threat. Over his career, Cannonier has notched notable wins against fighters such as Anderson Silva, Jack Hermansson, Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, and Sean Strickland. His knockout power propelled him into a championship bout against Israel Adesanya in 2022, though he came up short by decision. Most recently, Cannonier secured a TKO win over Gregory Rodrigues in February 2025, reinforcing his status within the top ten.

UFC 319

Cannonier’s experience at 185lbs provides context as he weighs in on the UFC 319 main event. Chimaev, undefeated in his professional career, enters with a formidable grappling reputation and an unblemished UFC record comprised largely of dominant finishes.

Conversely, Du Plessis has exceeded expectations en route to his championship reign; after stopping Robert Whittaker and besting Sean Strickland, he defended his belt with a submission win over Israel Adesanya, cementing his place atop the division. Both men have yet to lose a fight in the UFC, setting the stage for a compelling contest.

In analyzing the matchup, Cannonier, speaking to Submission Radio, remarked: “If Khamzat is going to try to wrestle… I think as long as DDP can harness that chaotic thing that he has, create some chaos and come out victorious, he can defend off the takedowns and then put pressure onto an exhausted Khamzat—or Khamzat is successful and we get a one-rounder.”

The bout between Du Plessis and Chimaev is widely regarded as one of the most significant middleweight contests of the year, featuring two unbeaten UFC fighters with contrasting skill sets.