Dricus Du Plessis Breaks Silence After Khamzat Chimaev Title Loss: “I’m not a good loser”

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has finally addressed his devastating loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, releasing his first public statement nine days after surrendering his title in Chicago. The South African fighter took to Instagram on August 25, breaking his silence with a message that combined acceptance of defeat with a promise of future vengeance against his critics.

The comprehensive defeat at the hands of Chimaev marked the end of Du Plessis’s brief but significant reign as UFC middleweight champion. All three judges scored the bout 50-44 in favor of the undefeated Russian-Swedish fighter, with Chimaev controlling 21 minutes and 40 seconds of the 25-minute contest. Du Plessis, who entered the fight with a perfect 9-0 UFC record, absorbed his first loss inside the octagon in what many considered one of the most one-sided title fights in recent memory.

The Statement: Embracing Loss as Part of Greatness

In his Instagram post, Du Plessis demonstrated remarkable maturity in processing the defeat while maintaining his competitive fire. “It’s been just over a week and I have spent some time with my family and friends, those closest to me who will be with me win or lose,” Du Plessis wrote. “I embrace this loss with open arms, because believe me as much as I hate losing, it’s as much part of life as part of our game- and I believe it’s necessary in my pursuit of greatness.”

The 31-year-old South African made it clear that his acceptance should not be mistaken for complacency. “Make no mistake I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one,” he stated. “I am however- an avid learner of the arts and of life itself.”

Du Plessis took full responsibility for his performance, offering no excuses for the defeat. “I have absolutely no excuses for my performance, I was beaten by a better fighter on the night, congratulations to my opponent and thank you for the honour of sharing the octagon with you,” he acknowledged.

The Numbers Behind the Defeat

The statistics from UFC 319 revealed the extent of Chimaev’s dominance. The new champion successfully completed 12 of 17 takedown attempts and maintained ground control for an extraordinary 88 percent of the fight. Chimaev outlanded Du Plessis in total strikes 529 to 45, though only 37 of Chimaev’s strikes were classified as significant compared to Du Plessis’s 13.

Du Plessis, who had previously spent only 4 minutes and 56 seconds on his back during his entire five-year UFC career, found himself in that position for 4 minutes and 46 seconds in the opening round alone. The former champion managed just one leg kick throughout the entire fight.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia reacts after a unanimous-decision victory against Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 319 event at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Dricus Du Plessis’s Championship Legacy

Before his encounter with Chimaev, Du Plessis had established himself as a formidable champion with two successful title defenses. He initially captured the middleweight title by defeating Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297 in January 2024. His first defense came against former two-time champion Israel Adesanya, whom he submitted in the fourth round at UFC 305 in August 2024. Du Plessis then completed his second defense with a unanimous decision victory over Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312 in February 2025.

A Promise of Return

Dricus Du Plessis concluded his statement with both gratitude and a thinly veiled threat to his detractors. “Thank you for all the love and support from fans all over the world, and my sponsors that has always and will in the future play a critical role in my success,” he wrote. “AND SINCERELY thank you to all those who enjoyed to see me fall, because I will return the favour, like I always have.”

The former champion’s religious faith played a prominent role in his message, as he concluded by stating, “I believe in the plan of my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for He knows best and I can’t wait to see what He has planned for me going forward.”

Khamzat Chimaev’s Historic Performance

Khamzat Chimaev’s victory elevated him to 15-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career, making him the 15th undefeated titleholder in UFC history. The 31-year-old’s performance set multiple records, including the most total strikes landed in a single UFC fight with 529. His 21:40 of control time ranks as the second-highest in UFC history, trailing only Sean Sherk’s 22:18 against Hermes Franca at UFC 73.

Looking Ahead

While Dricus Du Plessis’s coaching staff estimates he could return to competition in early 2026 after addressing wrestling defense gaps in his game, the immediate future of the middleweight division remains fluid. Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho are scheduled to headline UFC Paris next month, with the winner potentially earning the next title shot. Plus, Reinier de Ridder is booked against Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez.