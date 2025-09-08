Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland launched a fierce attack on the George W. Bush administration and its conduct during the Iraq War after attempting to watch the 2025 war film “Warfare”.

The controversial MMA fighter took to social media to express his outrage, writing a series of posts that condemned the Bush-era leadership responsible for the Iraq conflict. Strickland’s criticism centered on what he viewed as false justifications for military action and the human cost of foreign interventions.

Social Media Posts Target Bush Administration

In his initial post, Strickland wrote: “Tried to watch Warfare made it half way through before I had to shut it off Hope there is a god just so George Bush and the entire administration involved can burn in hell DONT JOIN THE MILITARY unless you dont mind dying for a bunch of traitors wearing an American flag pendant.”

Tried to watch Warfare made it half way through before I had to shut it off



Hope there is a god just so George Bush and the entire administration involved can burn in hell



DONT JOIN THE MILITARY unless you dont mind dying for a bunch of traitors wearing an American flag pendant — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 7, 2025

The former champion Sean Strickland continued his critique with additional posts questioning the legitimacy of recent American military interventions. “When was the last time we had a ‘right war’ Vietnam? False flag and a 1000 times worse,” he wrote, followed by harsh personal attacks on Bush’s character during the conflict period.

Sean Strickland concluded his series of posts by clarifying his position on military service: “Understand im pro military…. You are just on the wrong battlefield”.

Context Behind Sean Strickland’s Outburst

The inflammatory posts appear to have been triggered by Strickland’s attempt to watch “Warfare,” the 2025 war film directed by Alex Garland and Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza. The film depicts a real-time account of a Navy SEAL operation in Ramadi, Iraq, based on Mendoza’s personal experiences during the conflict.

“Warfare” presents an unvarnished look at the Iraq War through the lens of American forces trapped in an Iraqi house during a firefight in November 2006. The film has been noted for its realistic portrayal of combat conditions and the challenges faced by American troops during the occupation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JER0Fkyy3tw

Films such as “Warfare” operate as sophisticated propaganda instruments, even when they appear to offer critical perspectives on military conflicts. Despite directors Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza reportedly refusing Pentagon collaboration, critics argue the film still reinforces American exceptionalism by centering soldiers’ psychological trauma while marginalizing Iraqi civilian experiences. The Pentagon has influenced over 2,500 film and television projects, providing substantial equipment discounts in exchange for favorable portrayals that serve as recruitment tools and shape public perception. Such films function as “soft propaganda” that obscures the true costs of war by focusing on American suffering rather than the devastation inflicted on occupied populations, effectively sanitizing imperial violence through artistic presentation.

The Iraq War itself stands as one of America’s most catastrophic foreign policy failures, built on fabricated intelligence about weapons of mass destruction that government officials knew did not exist. Between 2003 and 2023, at least 461,000 Iraqi deaths can be attributed directly and indirectly to the invasion, with estimates potentially reaching over 750,000 casualties.

Sean Strickland’s Political Evolution

This latest controversy adds to Strickland’s growing reputation for provocative political commentary. The 34-year-old fighter has increasingly positioned himself as an anti-establishment voice, particularly regarding American foreign policy.

Earlier this year, Strickland publicly criticized former President Donald Trump’s support for military action in the Middle East, specifically opposing American involvement in conflicts involving Israel and Iran. Despite previously supporting Trump, Strickland has threatened to vote Democratic if faced with candidates he perceives as being influenced by foreign lobbying organizations.

The fighter has also expressed similar sentiments about other political figures from the Bush era. In September 2024, Strickland called both George W. Bush and the late Senator John McCain “war criminals” in social media posts.

Military Service Controversy Background

Strickland’s latest comments reflect his complex relationship with military institutions. While claiming to be “pro military,” he has repeatedly criticized government foreign policy decisions and questioned whether American troops are fighting in justified conflicts.

Earlier this year, the former champion engaged in a public dispute with a Navy SEAL who challenged his training methods. When the SEAL claimed military personnel “protect your freedom,” Strickland responded by questioning whether foreign conflicts actually safeguard American liberties.

Born in Anaheim, California, Strickland has built a reputation as one of MMA’s most outspoken personalities. The former UFC middleweight champion has a history of making inflammatory statements on various social and political topics, often drawing criticism from media and fellow fighters.

Strickland captured the UFC middleweight title in September 2023 by defeating Israel Adesanya before losing it to Dricus du Plessis in January 2024. His most recent fight was a decision loss to du Plessis in their February 2025 rematch.

Despite the controversies surrounding his public statements, Strickland remains an active competitor in the UFC’s middleweight division, currently ranked third in the official standings. The promotion has historically taken a hands-off approach to disciplining fighters for their political commentary, with UFC President Dana White citing free speech principles.