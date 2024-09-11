Former UFC Champion Sean Strickland Comments on Donald Trump’s Debate Performance, Calls George W. Bush a War Criminal

Sean Strickland dubbed late U.S. Senator John McCain and former U.S. President George W. Bush “war criminals” in his latest rant on social media.

Strickland has never been one to shy away from sharing his political beliefs so it should come as no surprise that the outspoken ex-titleholder had plenty to say following Tuesday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“John McCain is a POS burn in hell, you deserve the fire,” Strickland wrote on X. “Him and George Bush are war criminals and should be tried and hung….. legally.. Knowingly lied to get us into war. How much money and lives were lost for that lie… Go to hell. You belong there. Traitors of America.

When discussing Trump’s efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, while he was president, Harris invoked “the late, great John McCain,” praising him for voting as a Republican against the GOP efforts to eliminate Obamacare.

In all likelihood, those comments from Harris are what inspired Strickland to go on his anti-McCain tirade.

Kamala Harris says that former Sen. John McCain voted in favor of Obamacare. Here's Trump's response pic.twitter.com/lpKbLSU0el — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) September 11, 2024

Sean Strickland primed to run it back with dricus du plessis in 2025

Strickland last competed inside the Octagon in June, scoring a split decision victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey. The victory re-affirmed his status as the top-ranked contender in the middleweight division, prompting Dana White to declare that ‘Tarzan’ would get the next shot at current titleholder Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland surrendered the strap to ‘DDP’ in January following a five-round back-and-forth war that saw Du Plessis escape with a split decision of his own, though it came with a hint of controversy as many, including the UFC CEO, though Strickland did enough to walk away with his title intact.

Du Plessis, recently extended his unbeaten streak inside the Octagon to eight via a fourth-round submission victory over former two-time champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth.

No official date has been announced for Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2, but the promotion is keen to book the fight in the South African’s home country.