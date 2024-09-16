Donald Trump Shooting: Justin Gaethje Responds to ‘Evil’ Criticism of Trump’s Golf Course Incident with Short Tweet

Justin Gaethje is not amused.

On Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump was the subject of another apparent assassination attempt while at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested as a suspect and charged with firearms offenses.

The incident comes two months removed from an attempt on the ex-POTUS’ life while he was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was grazed in the ear before being rushed off the stage by members of the Secret Service.

Needless to say, news of Trump’s second attempted assassination in as many months sparked a variety of responses from social media users. One that seems to be getting a lot of attention came from Rachel Vindman, the wife of former Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who was the chief witness in the 2019 impeachment proceedings of Trump.

Vindman made light of the second attempt on Trump’s life, writing in a since-deleted post: “No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon.”

Justin Gaethje Reacts to rachel vindman’s ‘evil’ comment

Unsurprisingly, those who lean towards the right side of the political spectrum were quick to condemn Vindman’s comments, including former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje, who didn’t hold back in his response.

“Evil b*tch here,” Gaethje posted. “Wow.”

It’s been five months since fight fans saw Gaethje suffer a buzzer-beating knockout loss against Max Holloway at UFC 300, surrendering his BMF title in the process. Since then, Gaethje has compiled a list of four potential opponents for his return.