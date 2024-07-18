UFC star Joe Rogan reacts to assassination attempt on former US President: ‘So much of it seems fake’

Stalwart UFC color-commenator, Joe Rogan has shared his reaction to the attempted assassination on former United States President, Donald Trump, questioning many aspects of the incident, and claiming it own furthers theories how society is actually in the midst of a “simulation”.

Earlier this month, former United States President, Trump was the target of an assassination attempt from shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Struck in his right ear by the shooter, who himself was subsequently shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service Counter Sniper team, Trump – the presumptive Republican candidate was immediately offered an outcry of support from a host of mixed martial arts personalities, including UFC CEO, Dana White.

Joe Rogan claims Donald Trump assassination attempt points to a “simulation”

And coming in as the latest mixed martial arts star to voice their support for the former United States President, Rogan has claimed the incident only supports the theory of an ongoing “simulation” – all while mocking some aspects of the incident.

“How about the President? How about that (Donald) Trump fella?” Joe Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “How crazy is this? If there’s ever been a real indiciation that we’re in a simulation, this season of USA is the craziest season that’s every existed. There’s so many twists and turns, so many plots, so many villains, so many incompetent, bumbling fools.”

“It seems like a script,” Joe Rogan explained. “[He] pumps his fist in the air and says ‘Figh, fight, fight.’ The Trump story is right out of a movie, I’m hoping it’s not a Stephen King movie… there’s so much of it that seems fake. The female secret service agent that can’t holster her weapon, moving around all erratically… it looks like an actress. It looks like if you’re going to have a bumbling person in a movie, almost like a comedy of errors about an assassination attempt on the President.”

“You want Secret Service, cool, calm, collected,” Rogan continued. “Swift, decisive movements – it almost seems like as this simulation gets further and further along, it gets more and more insane. We [almost] fell into chaos, and people think the (Joe) Biden administration had Trump killed. ANd how the f*ck does this 20-year-old kid climb on that roof, 150 yards away, and no one sees him… the whole thing stinks of either incompetence, or a design, or we’re in the Matrix… to watch the most bombastic, mainly of Presidents, to see him with two female bumbling secret service agents, to see that… the whole thing is bananas.”