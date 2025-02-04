“Donald Trump Never Sleeps or Drinks Water” Dana White Reveals Trump’s Secret to Endless Energy

The outspoken president of the UFC, Dana White recently shared his observations about his close friend, US President Donald Trump, on his seemingly boundless energy despite his peculiar diet. White’s comments, made during a recent interview have drawn attention to Trump’s dietary habits and approach to hydration.

Donald Trump Never Sleeps or Drinks Water

Dana White was an integral figure to Donald Trump during his campaign, the two spent much time together. White described Trump as a tireless figure who “doesn’t sleep,” citing his ability to maintain grueling schedules. Such as campaign rallies and late-night events. Reflecting on election night, White noted that Trump was still awake at 4:00 a.m., long after others had retired. This relentless energy, White suggested, sets Trump apart as “an absolute beast” who thrives under pressure.

However, what stands out most in White’s remarks is Trump’s peculiar diet and hydration habits. According to White, he has never seen Trump drink water, even during UFC events where they spent hours together. Dana White, discussing Donald Trump, explained:

“The guy doesn’t sleep. He just keeps going and going and going. You know, the rallies he was doing leading up to election night—it’s unbelievable. I left on election night, jumped on a plane at 4:00 in the morning, and he was still up when I left. I literally don’t know if the guy has slept since then. It’s unbelievable. Still never seen him drink water. And you know, I’ve been with him a lot since the election—still haven’t seen him drink water.”

Elsewhere, people have found that Trump’s preference for fast food staples like Big Macs and Milky Way candy bars, which form a significant part of his diet. Despite these choices, White marveled at Trump’s ability to function at a high level, calling him “a different animal.”

Trump’s dietary habits have been a topic of public fascination for years. Known for skipping breakfast and sometimes lunch, Trump often indulges in fast food meals from McDonald’s or KFC, well-done steaks with ketchup, and snacks like Doritos and Oreos. His reliance on Diet Coke, reportedly up to 12 cans a day, has also been widely discussed.

While Donald Trump’s dietary preferences may raise eyebrows among nutritionists, they appear to align with his image as an unconventional leader aligned with Dana White.