Jon Jones Roasts ‘Clown’ Colby Covington for Ditching Training to Help Trump Campaign: ‘At Least He Saw Me Win’

Jon Jones threw some shade at Colby Covington following the UFC’s final event of the year.

Chaos’ returned to the Octagon for a welterweight headliner against streaking knockout artist Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa on Saturday night. Covington lost the bout via a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO after sustaining a particularly nasty cut on his right eyelid.

The defeat dropped him to 2-6 in his last eight fights and has Covington barely clinging on to a spot in the division’s top 10.

Following the fight, Covington claimed that his lackluster performance against ‘New Mansa’ was due to him forgoing a training camp in favor of helping his friend Donald Trump campaign for re-election.

“This wasn’t a full training camp — I was campaigning for Trump, getting him ready,” Covington said in a video on his YouTube channel. “I wasn’t even in the training room. I came off the couch. It was tough for it to go like that, I feel like I was just getting my wind, and I was going to come on strong. But it is what it is. That’s life. I don’t dwell on the past; I focus on the future.”

Covington’s excuse got a rather hearty chuckle out of the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

“Big shoutout to Colby Covington for skipping training to get President Trump ‘ready’—we all appreciate the sacrifice,” Jones wrote on X. “At least he got to see me win.”

Jon Jones and Colby Covington’s disdain for one another goes back to their college days

Covington and Jones have a long history with one another. ‘Chaos’ previously revealed that the two were college dorm mates and had become good friends until Jones allegedly began taking steroids.

“Me and Jon lived together for two years at Iowa Central Community College,” Covington claimed. “We were actually great friends at first. But then he started doing steroids… he’d just freaking, always have roid rage. He’d come home and yell at me, like, ‘What the f*** are you doing, Colby? Do the dishes!’. I’d see this rage in his eyes and think, ‘Dude, what’s your deal?’.”

‘Bones’ has since disputed Covington’s statement, adding that while they did room together, it was not nearly as long as ‘Chaos’ claimed.