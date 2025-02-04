Ivanka Trump is Unleashing Her Inner Samurai with Jiu-Jitsu: ‘There’s a Real Spiritualism to It’

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the recently re-elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, is the latest in an ever-growing list of celebrities who are using jiu-jitsu to stay fit and become one with themselves.

During a recent interview with The Skinny Confidential, the author, fashionista, and trust fund baby revealed that she started taking jiu-jitsu classes at the request of her daughter. Before long, their entire family was hitting the mat and falling in love with the sport.

“I most recently got into jiu-jitsu, courtesy of my daughter, Arabella. I started driving her to these classes. She started asking me to join, so joined. Then my two sons wanted to do what their older sister was doing. Then my husband joined. It’s supposed to be really good for kids, right? It is good for everyone, and it’s like multiple things like, so it meshes. “Physical movement… it’s almost like a moving meditation because the movements are so micro, it’s like three-dimensional chess. There’s a real spiritualism to it, like the grounding in Samurai tradition, culture, and wisdom. As someone who’s always been drawn to philosophy, I love how it meshes movement with deeper principles.”

The Trump Family has a long history of involvement with combat sports

Of course, the Trump family has a long history of being involved in combat sports, Specifically Donald Trump who has had a long-term friendship with UFC CEO Dana White.

In the early days of the UFC when the promotion was struggling to find venues willing to host events, Trump was one of the few to offer his services. Since then, Trump has regularly appeared at UFC events in New York and New Jersey.

White has also been a big advocate for the POTUS’ political aspirations, speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2016, 2020, and 2024.