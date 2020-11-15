Veteran UFC fighter Donald Cerrone has announced he will be competing at lightweight once again in 2021.

‘Cowboy’ is currently riding a five-fight winless streak. After suffering back-to-back stoppage defeats to top 155lb fighters Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje he decided to move up to 170lbs.

Unfortunately, things haven’t been any better at welterweight for Cerrone who was quickly dispatched of by former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor before being out pointed by Anthony Pettis. In his last fight Cerrone managed to pick up a majority draw in a fight he clearly should have lost barring a points deduction due to multiple eye pokes from his opponent Niko Price.

Cerrone took to social media yesterday to announce his intention to drop down in weight and enjoy a successful year in 2021.

“2021 I’m coming in hot. Back to lightweight, Back on a mission!! Back to setting Records,” Cerrone wrote.

The 37-year-old has always performed at his best at 155lbs. Cerrone holds several high-profile lightweight wins over the likes of Jeremy Stephens Charles Oliveira, Edson Barboza, Jim Miller, Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson.

‘Cowboy’ brought an end to his first lightweight run in a title fight against Rafael Dos Anjos in 2015. Things didn’t go well for Cerrone as he was TKO’d inside one round.

Since then Cerrone has bounced between lightweight and welterweight with mixed results. As of late things haven’t been going his way but the American striker appears determined to turn things around in the coming months.

Do you think Donald Cerrone can get back to winning ways at lightweight?