Forcing a point deduction in the opening-frame – Niko ‘The Hybrid’ Price landed two inadvertent eye pokes to each of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s eyes, in a hugely-entertaining three-round co-headliner.
Unloading the tank early, the often unorthodox Price threw flurry after flurry, landing elbows aplenty at the fence opposite a resilient, Cerrone. Mixing up his strikes well – BMF Ranch owner Cerrone seemed to improve the longer the fight played out, as is the usual norm for the veteran. Receiving a dubious 29-27 judging in his favour, future Hall of Famer Cerrone managed to claw a majority draw, with two judges marking a 28-28 as a result of the indavertent eye pokes from Florida native, Price.
Below, check out the highlights from the entertaining clash between Cerrone and Price.