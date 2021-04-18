Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis thinks he could get the best of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Not in an octagon, but in a street fight to the death.

In a recent appearance on the “Fragrant 2” podcast hosted by comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Danis was asked about whether or not he could beat Ngannou and answered with supreme confidence.

“I can survive his punch, because I’m very good at weathering the storm,” Danis said. “He’s the kind of guy, he’s like a one-pump chump. In a street fight to the death, where someone’s gonna die, I’ll beat him.”

Danis also said during the podcast that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is scared of him and recently blocked him on Instagram.

Danis hasn’t competed since Bellator 222 in June 2019 after suffering a serious knee injury last year. According to Danis, he hasn’t fully recovered from his reconstructive knee surgery, which was allegedly the main reason he turned down a fight with YouTuber turned Boxer Jake Paul.

Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight championship just weeks ago in his rematch against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. He is in the middle of negotiations for a potential fight with Jones, and possibly a rematch with Derrick Lewis if negotiations fall through.

Bellator president Scott Coker recently said that he won’t book Danis a fight in the promotion until his health is fully cleared and checked out.

Danis is a highly-accomplished Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt who also thinks he could beat Ngannou on the ground.

“Jiu-jitsu? Come on, that’s like a joke,” Danis said. “In a Jiu-jitsu matchup right now, even drunk I’ll fuck him up. Come on, he’s terrible on the ground.”

While it’s unclear if Danis is serious about all of his recent boisterous claims, there’s no doubt that he doesn’t lack confidence; an essential part of competing at the highest level.

What do you think about Dillon Danis saying he could beat Francis Ngannou easily in a street fight?