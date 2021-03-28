Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou is the new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion of the world. At the second time of trying, the Cameroonian has avenged his 2018 loss to Stipe Miocic, finishing the defending titleholder in the opening minute of the second round — assuming the heavyweight throne.

Opening with a massive right leg kick, Ngannou scored a huge overhand, landing clean on Miocic who absorbed the shot well. Attempting a takedown, Ngannou defended and sprawled well, landing some clubbing blows from Miocic’s back before they resumed on the feet. Another heavy, heavy leg kick landed for Ngannou before the thirty second mark in the opening round. 10-9 Ngannou after one.

Scoring a knockdown with a lead jab, Ngannou swarmed on Miocic who was incredible wobbly, and despite landing a shot on the challenger, Ngannou countered with a massive left hook knocking Miocic out cold, before landing another shot on the ground.

Below, catch the highlights from Ngannou championship winning effort against Miocic.

OH MY! NGANNOU IS UNLOADING ON THE CHAMPION 🤯 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/KJ3amBNEDD — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021