Bellator 222 Highlights: Dillon Danis Remains Undefeated, Gets Armbar Submission

Dillon Danis is still undefeated in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Danis submitted Max Humphrey in the closing seconds of the first round of their main card meeting at tonight’s (Fri. June 14, 2019) Bellator 222 event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Once again, Danis’ jiu-jitsu arsenal continues to be a problem for those who share the cage with him.

It will be interesting to see the level of competition Danis receives moving forward. Check out Danis’ latest submission win here:

Bellator 222 continues to roll on.